Two teens found dead inside running car at a Naples Park

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County detectives are investigating the deaths of two teenagers whose bodies were discovered in a running vehicle at the Sugden Regional Park in Naples Wednesday evening.

Autopsies will be performed to determine a cause of death but preliminary observations by the Collier County deputies at the scene indicate that the deaths may have resulted from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning related to a modified exhaust system on the vehicle.

A park ranger discovered a vehicle with the engine running around 9 p.m. at the at the Sugden Regional Park and notified Collier County Sheriff's Office. The two teens were unresponsive when deputies arrived. CCSO immediately detected the odor of exhaust fumes and called EMS.

The 18-year-old male was declared deceased at the scene. The 17-year-old female was transported to NCH Downtown Baker Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased a short time later.

An examination of the vehicle determined that the vehicle exhaust system had been modified. Carbon monoxide is an odorless and colorless byproduct of combustion.

Deputies recommend that anyone who smells exhaust or experiences a headache while sitting in a running vehicle consider the potential of carbon monoxide and seek assistance from a reputable mechanic.