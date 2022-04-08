Two suspects arrested for burglary along with several other charges in Arcadia

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were arrested for burglary and several other charges.

Deputies got a call of a burglary happening on SE Airport Estates Street in Arcadia on Thursday.

When they arrived at the home according to the report they discovered visible forced entry to the property. Multiple burglary tools, including shoe prints, fingerprints, and the suspect vehicle's side mirror, were located during the investigations. Additionally, drug activity was identified when deputies entered the residence.

Investigators located two suspects, Zachary Davenport and Nicole Williams, who they say was in possession of a firearm, wallets, a purse, drugs, and clothing items.

Both were arrested and charged with the following:

Burglary of a dwelling, structure, or conveyance

Armed, larceny, grand theft of a firearm

Possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon

Marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams

Drug equipment, possess and/or use.