Two people shoot up North Port home after a dispute

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Two people have been arrested after police responded to a report of gunshots.
According to the North Port Police Santos Zambrana-Lopez and Odess Harrell shot up the house over a dispute with the occupants.
North Port Police say Lopez and Harrell were taken into custody and are facing multiple charges.
Two arrests after a report of gunshots into a home in the 4000 block of Blackman St. Arrested are Santos Zambrana-Lopez (36) & Odessa Harrell (35), facing multiple charges. The two shot up the house over a dispute with those living there. This is an active and ongoing case. pic.twitter.com/yr6YQ4HqQq— North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) May 9, 2023