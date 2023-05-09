Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two people shoot up North Port home after a dispute

Sarasota
WFTX
Sarasota
Posted at 12:39 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 12:39:00-04

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Two people have been arrested after police responded to a report of gunshots.

According to the North Port Police Santos Zambrana-Lopez and Odess Harrell shot up the house over a dispute with the occupants.

North Port Police say Lopez and Harrell were taken into custody and are facing multiple charges.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM