Two men suspected of check fraud

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are looking for two men who are suspected of check fraud and may be connected to a burglary.

On April 3, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says the men were passing false checks at the Walmart located at 545 Pine Island Road in North Fort Myers and the Macy’s at the Edison Mall, located at 4125 Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers.

Investigators believe the two may be involved in a burglary that occurred in March.

The suspects may be driving a U-Haul moving van with markings out of the Miami area.

If you are able to identify these suspects, you can Southwest Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.