Two lottery winners from Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — Two winners claim million-dollar prizes in a scratch-off game.

Evan Fried and Sandra Rmus, both of Sarasota, claimed the top prize from the new 500X The Cash instant game.

Fried chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. He purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 8300 Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota.

Rmus also chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. She purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 5100 Clark Road in Sarasota.