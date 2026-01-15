Turning on the heat? Fire safety tips for Southwest Florida

SOUTHWEST, Fla. — As Southwest Florida experiences some of its coldest temperatures in years, many of us will turn on the heat in our homes. While cooler weather can be a welcome change, it also brings an increased risk of house fires—especially in an area where heating systems aren’t used often. Taking a few simple fire safety steps now can help keep your home and family safe.

Key Fire Safety Tips to Remember

Use space heaters safely

Check and maintain heating systems

Avoid overloading outlets and extension cords

Practice safe cooking habits

Test smoke alarms and have an escape plan

Use Space Heaters Safely

Space heaters are a common cause of home fires during cold weather. Always keep heaters at least three feet away from anything that can burn, including furniture, curtains, blankets, and clothing. Place heaters on a flat, stable surface and never leave them unattended. Turn them off before going to bed or leaving the house, and avoid using extension cords or power strips, which can overheat and spark a fire.

Check and Maintain Heating Systems

Because heaters and furnaces are rarely used in Southwest Florida, dust and debris can build up over time. Before turning your heat on, make sure vents are clear and the system is functioning properly. If you notice unusual smells, turn the system off and have it inspected. Never use outdoor heating devices, grills, or generators inside your home or garage, as they pose serious fire and carbon monoxide risks.

Avoid Overloading Outlets and Extension Cords

Colder weather often means more electronics and heating devices plugged in at once. Avoid plugging multiple high-powered appliances into the same outlet, and never run extension cords under rugs or furniture. If a cord feels warm to the touch or shows signs of damage, stop using it immediately. Using surge protectors where appropriate can help reduce electrical fire risks.

Test Smoke Alarms and Have an Escape Plan

Smoke alarms are your first line of defense in a house fire. Test alarms to make sure that they’re working and replace batteries if needed. Every home should have a fire escape plan with at least two ways out of each room, and everyone in the household should know where to meet outside. Practicing this plan can save valuable seconds in an emergency.

