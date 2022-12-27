Troopers search for driver involved in DeSoto County fatal hit-and-run crash

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers continue to investigate a Christmas Day fatal hit-and-run crash in DeSoto County.

Investigators say an unknown vehicle collided with a pedestrian at SE Hillsborough Avenue and SW Ambra Kay Street, then fled the scene around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The person died from injuries at the scene of the crash.

FHP says the suspect vehicle is described as a 2002 to 2005 Ford Explorer, possibly XLT Line or Eddie Bauer Edition, maroon in color, with right front damage.

Anyone with information about this crash should contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.