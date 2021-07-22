Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Traffic lights out at Del Prado Blvd. S and Bolado Pkwy.

items.[0].image.alt
source
police
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 10:26:32-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The traffic lights are not working in all directions at the intersection of Del Prado Blvd. South and Bolado Parkway.

Please use caution if you are in the area or seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku