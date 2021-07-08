Watch
Traffic Advisory: Nighttime lane closures at Piper Road and U.S. 17

May cause delays from 9pm Sunday to 6am Monday
Posted at 3:50 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 15:50:16-04

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Nighttime lane closures will occur on U.S. 17 at the intersection of Piper Road from Sunday, July 11 at 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Monday, July 12.

The closure is due to resurfacing of the intersection. Traffic signs and flaggers will be on-site as needed to direct traffic.

Travelers may experience a detour, intermittent or slow-moving traffic and possible temporary delays within the project limits. Charlotte County officials say to allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to always remain alert and exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

