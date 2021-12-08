Watch
Tom Brady named Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year

Posted at 10:21 PM, Dec 07, 2021
HOLLYWOOD,Fla — Tom Brady has been named Sportsperson of the Year by the long-running magazine Sports Illustrated.

Tom Brady was named Sports Illustrated's "2021 Sportsperson of the Year at the 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards at the Seminole Hard Rock & Casino Hollywood, Florida.

"The 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards presented by Pepsi Stronger Together (SI Awards) held an incredible award ceremony and night of entertainment live from Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock & Casino. The event was attended by a A-list athletes and talent including Rob Gronkowski, Billie Jean KiIng, DJ Khaled, Udonis Haslem, Logan Paul, Dan Marino, Chad Johnson and many more who came together to celebrate the moments that defined sports in 2021, with awards ranging from Athlete of the Year to Hometown Hero. The night’s top honors, Sportsperson of the Year and The Muhammad Ali Legacy Award, were awarded live to Tom Brady and tennis legend, Billie Jean King."

The Sportsperson of the Year is an annual award given to an athlete, coach or team who best represents the spirit and ideals of sportsmanship, character, and performance, according to the publisher.

Sports Illustrated’s issue spotlighting Brady as 2021 Sportsperson of the Year is out on December 16.

