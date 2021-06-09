Tips needed in theft that occurred at 7 Eleven in Feburary

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Crime Stoppers and the Fort Myers Police Department needs the public’s help to identify two subjects responsible for grand theft.

The incident occurred at the 7Eleven, located at 2265 Colonial Blvd, on February 17th, 2021.

The subjects were captured on the store surveillance stealing multiple cases of beer and cigarette cartons while an employee was having an overdose.

This resulted in the business losing approximately $15,000 in shrink.

The employee is no longer employed at the business.

All attempts to contact the store employee and any other witnesses have been exhausted.