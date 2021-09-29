Tip leads to the arrest of two suspected of stealing catalytic converters

Police say they have two suspects arrested for stealing catalytic converters thanks to a tip.

It happened September 7th when deputies responded to a business in Port Charlotte in reference to a catalytic converter being illegally removed from the company work vehicle.

Investigators located a woman’s sandal and footprints left behind. Security cameras showed the two suspects where the work vehicle was parked.

The male suspect, identified as Clinton Todd Dorkin is seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, and white shoes. The female suspect, identified as Amber Carlini is seen wearing a red dress.

In the video, the suspects are seen approaching and walking around the vehicle. They are later seen walking away from the vehicle, at which time the male hands the female an object that she puts into the bag. The male is seen carrying another object that is consistent with the size and shape of a catalytic converter.

