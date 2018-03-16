Three Southwest Florida Winn Dixie stores to close

94 stores in total will close

9:52 AM, Mar 16, 2018

Winn Dixie just announced they are closing 94 stores across the south.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – If you’re a regular shopper at Winn Dixie grocery stores, you may have to find a new store to shop at.

We know that three of those stores are in Southwest Florida:

  • Bonita Springs, on Coconut Road at Three Oaks Parkway
  • Fort Myers, on Three Oaks Parkway at San Carlos Boulevard
  • Fort Myers, on Gladiolus Drive at Winkler Road

The company says it's part of their plan to get rid of $500 million in debt. 

The company has not yet said when those 3 stores will close.

Here's a list of the stores that are closing.

Alabama
(All Winn-Dixie)

  • Anniston, 2495 Hwy 431
  • Birmingham, 2220 Bessemer Road
  • Daphne, 3075 Us Hwy 98
  • Dothan, 3850 W. Main Street
  • Dothan, 2131 Ross Clark Circle
  • Gulf Shores, Hwy 59 and 16th Avenue
  • Mobile, 2502 Schillinger Rd S
  • Monroeville, 1134 South Alabama Ave.
  • Montgomery, 3881 Atlanta Highway
  • Robertsdale, 21951 D Hwy 59     

Florida
(Winn-Dixie stores unless otherwise noted)

  • Apollo Beach, 6180 Us Highway 41 N
  • Bonita Springs, 10026 Coconut Rd.
  • Bradenton, 3500 53rd Ave. West
  • Cooper City, 2581 North Hiatus Road
  • Deland, 2701 S. Woodland Blvd.
  • Fort Myers, 18731 Three Oaks Parkway
  • Fort Myers, 8650 Gladiolus Drive
  • Gainesville, 2002 SW 34th St 
  • Jacksonville, 3000 Dunn Avenue (Harveys)
  • Jacksonville, 1012 Edgewood Ave. N (Harveys)
  • Jacksonville, 9866 Baymeadows Road
  • Jupiter, 6707 West Indiantown Road
  • Jupiter, 3757 Military Trail
  • Kissimmee, 1347 E Vine St
  • Land O' Lakes, 2126 Collier Parkway
  • Miramar, 6301 County Line Rd.
  • Ocala, 4417 Nw Blitchton Road
  • Ocala, 8445 Sw Hwy 200, Ste #131
  • Orange Park, 248 Blanding Blvd.
  • Orlando, 2722 N. Pine Hills Rd (Harveys)
  • Orlando, 4686 E Michigan Street
  • Plantation, 7139 W Broward Blvd
  • Pompano Beach, 277 S Pompano Parkway
  • Saint Petersburg, 7625 Blind Pass Road
  • Sarasota, 3301 17th Street
  • Sarasota, 1325 S. Tamimi Trail
  • Sarasota, 2881 Clark Road
  • Stuart, 2160 S. Federal Highway
  • Tallahassee, 3813-10 N. Monroe Street
  • Tallahassee, 1525 West Tharpe Street
  • Tamarac, 7015 N. University Drive
  • Tampa, 2525 E. Hillsboro Avenue (Harveys)
  • Tampa, 2525 N. Dale Mabry
  • Tampa, 4317 Gandy Blvd
  • West Palm Beach, 2675 S. Military Trail (Fresco)

Georgia
(Harveys unless otherwise noted)

  • Adel, 400 West 4th St.
  • Cairo, 1000 First Ave. Ne
  • Camilla, 68 North Scott Street
  • Cochran, 140 West Dykes St.
  • Columbus, 5750 Milgen Road (Winn-Dixie)
  • Dawson, 279 S. Main St.
  • Dublin, 1945 Veterans Blvd
  • Fort Valley, 202 Vineville St.
  • Leesburg, 1553 Us 19 South
  • Macon, 1605 Shurling Dr.
  • Montezuma, 506F Spaulding Rd.
  • Moultrie, 1209 1St Ave. Southeast
  • Ocilla, 415 North Irwin Ave.
  • Savannah, 2142 E. Victory Drive (Bi-Lo)
  • Sylvester, Ga Hwy 112 & Azalea Trail
  • Thomasville, 306 Smith Ave.
  • Valdosta, 4036 Bemiss Rd. (Winn-Dixie)
  • Valdosta, 1105 Madison Highway (Winn-Dixie)
  • Waycross, 510 Tebeau St.

Louisiana
Winn-Dixie

  • Mandeville, 619 N. Causeway Blvd.

Mississippi
Winn-Dixie

  • Biloxi, 2384 Pass Rd.

North Carolina
(Bi-Lo stores unless otherwise noted)

  • Black Mountain, 205 NC Highway 9
  • Charlotte, 6320 Albemarle Road (Harveys)
  • Charlotte, 4430 The Plaza (Harveys)
  • Concord, 595 U.S.. 601 Bypass South
  • Gastonia, 2204 Union Rd
  • Gastonia, 1955 Davis Park Road
  • Lincolnton, 427 North Generals Blvd.
  • Morganton, 1555 E. Union Street
  • Pineville, 9101 Matthews-Pineville

South Carolina

(Bi-Lo stores unless otherwise noted)

  • Anderson, 1706 E. Greenville St.
  • Bamberg, 3386 Railroad Ave
  • Barnwell, 10560 Dunbarton Blvd
  • Clemson, 501 Old Greenville Hwy
  • Columbia, 3315-B Broad River Rd. (Harveys)
  • Columbia, 2230 Decker Blvd. (Harveys)
  • Columbia, 3900-B. N. Main Street (Harveys)
  • Greenville, 1818 Woodruff Rd.
  • Greenwood, 714 Bypass 25 Ne (Harveys)
  • Ladson, 9616 Hwy 78
  • Mount Pleasant, 774 South Shelmore Blvd
  • Mullins, 208 E. Mcintyre St.
  • Newberry, 1937 Wilson Road (Harveys)
  • North Charleston, 4391 Dorchester Rd
  • Seneca, 115 Rochester Hwy.
  • Spartanburg, 140 Fernwood Dr.
  • St Matthews, 615 Harry C Raysor Dr S
  • Summerville, 1452 Boone Hill Road
  • Warrenville, 2587 Jefferson Davis Hwy

