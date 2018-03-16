Three Southwest Florida Winn Dixie stores to close

Fair
Winn Dixie just announced they are closing 94 stores across the south.
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – If you’re a regular shopper at Winn Dixie grocery stores, you may have to find a new store to shop at.
We know that three of those stores are in Southwest Florida:
The company says it's part of their plan to get rid of $500 million in debt.
The company has not yet said when those 3 stores will close.
Here's a list of the stores that are closing.
Alabama
(All Winn-Dixie)
Florida
(Winn-Dixie stores unless otherwise noted)
Georgia
(Harveys unless otherwise noted)
Louisiana
Winn-Dixie
Mississippi
Winn-Dixie
North Carolina
(Bi-Lo stores unless otherwise noted)
South Carolina
(Bi-Lo stores unless otherwise noted)