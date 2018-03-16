Three Southwest Florida Winn Dixie stores to close

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – If you’re a regular shopper at Winn Dixie grocery stores, you may have to find a new store to shop at.

Winn Dixie just announced they are closing 94 stores across the south.

We know that three of those stores are in Southwest Florida:

Bonita Springs, on Coconut Road at Three Oaks Parkway

Fort Myers, on Three Oaks Parkway at San Carlos Boulevard

Fort Myers, on Gladiolus Drive at Winkler Road

The company says it's part of their plan to get rid of $500 million in debt.

The company has not yet said when those 3 stores will close.

Here's a list of the stores that are closing.

Alabama

(All Winn-Dixie)

Anniston, 2495 Hwy 431

Birmingham, 2220 Bessemer Road

Daphne, 3075 Us Hwy 98

Dothan, 3850 W. Main Street

Dothan, 2131 Ross Clark Circle

Gulf Shores, Hwy 59 and 16th Avenue

Mobile, 2502 Schillinger Rd S

Monroeville, 1134 South Alabama Ave.

Montgomery, 3881 Atlanta Highway

Robertsdale, 21951 D Hwy 59

Florida

(Winn-Dixie stores unless otherwise noted)

Apollo Beach, 6180 Us Highway 41 N

Bonita Springs, 10026 Coconut Rd.

Bradenton, 3500 53rd Ave. West

Cooper City, 2581 North Hiatus Road

Deland, 2701 S. Woodland Blvd.

Fort Myers, 18731 Three Oaks Parkway

Fort Myers, 8650 Gladiolus Drive

Gainesville, 2002 SW 34th St

Jacksonville, 3000 Dunn Avenue (Harveys)

Jacksonville, 1012 Edgewood Ave. N (Harveys)

Jacksonville, 9866 Baymeadows Road

Jupiter, 6707 West Indiantown Road

Jupiter, 3757 Military Trail

Kissimmee, 1347 E Vine St

Land O' Lakes, 2126 Collier Parkway

Miramar, 6301 County Line Rd.

Ocala, 4417 Nw Blitchton Road

Ocala, 8445 Sw Hwy 200, Ste #131

Orange Park, 248 Blanding Blvd.

Orlando, 2722 N. Pine Hills Rd (Harveys)

Orlando, 4686 E Michigan Street

Plantation, 7139 W Broward Blvd

Pompano Beach, 277 S Pompano Parkway

Saint Petersburg, 7625 Blind Pass Road

Sarasota, 3301 17th Street

Sarasota, 1325 S. Tamimi Trail

Sarasota, 2881 Clark Road

Stuart, 2160 S. Federal Highway

Tallahassee, 3813-10 N. Monroe Street

Tallahassee, 1525 West Tharpe Street

Tamarac, 7015 N. University Drive

Tampa, 2525 E. Hillsboro Avenue (Harveys)

Tampa, 2525 N. Dale Mabry

Tampa, 4317 Gandy Blvd

West Palm Beach, 2675 S. Military Trail (Fresco)

Georgia

(Harveys unless otherwise noted)

Adel, 400 West 4th St.

Cairo, 1000 First Ave. Ne

Camilla, 68 North Scott Street

Cochran, 140 West Dykes St.

Columbus, 5750 Milgen Road (Winn-Dixie)

Dawson, 279 S. Main St.

Dublin, 1945 Veterans Blvd

Fort Valley, 202 Vineville St.

Leesburg, 1553 Us 19 South

Macon, 1605 Shurling Dr.

Montezuma, 506F Spaulding Rd.

Moultrie, 1209 1St Ave. Southeast

Ocilla, 415 North Irwin Ave.

Savannah, 2142 E. Victory Drive (Bi-Lo)

Sylvester, Ga Hwy 112 & Azalea Trail

Thomasville, 306 Smith Ave.

Valdosta, 4036 Bemiss Rd. (Winn-Dixie)

Valdosta, 1105 Madison Highway (Winn-Dixie)

Waycross, 510 Tebeau St.

Louisiana

Winn-Dixie

Mandeville, 619 N. Causeway Blvd.

Mississippi

Winn-Dixie

Biloxi, 2384 Pass Rd.

North Carolina

(Bi-Lo stores unless otherwise noted)

Black Mountain, 205 NC Highway 9

Charlotte, 6320 Albemarle Road (Harveys)

Charlotte, 4430 The Plaza (Harveys)

Concord, 595 U.S.. 601 Bypass South

Gastonia, 2204 Union Rd

Gastonia, 1955 Davis Park Road

Lincolnton, 427 North Generals Blvd.

Morganton, 1555 E. Union Street

Pineville, 9101 Matthews-Pineville

South Carolina

(Bi-Lo stores unless otherwise noted)