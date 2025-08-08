Three arrested in Fort Myers kidnapping and robbery case, Lee County deputies say

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Three people have been arrested in connection with a robbery and kidnapping in Fort Myers, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the suspects tied up the victim, forced him into the back of his own car and took him to his apartment, where they began ransacking the place. One suspect, Dustin Taylor, was taken into custody Tuesday on several charges, including robbery with a firearm, carjacking and kidnapping.

The other two suspects, Dave Call and Juliane Tyler, were arrested following a SWAT operation.

Call faces similar charges to Taylor, along with possession of a controlled substance. Tyler was arrested on accessory charges.