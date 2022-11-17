The Scripps Howard Fund donates $25,000 to St. Matthew's House

NAPLES, Fla. — The Scripps Howard Fund, the philanthropic arm of FOX 4’s parent company, E.W. Scripps Company, supports causes important to the company and the communities it serves, like those in Southwest Florida.

Following Hurricane Ian, Scripps organized a relief campaign across its 61 television stations nationwide. Viewers were asked to help the people and communities impacted by the storm with monetary donations and they responded. Over $250,000 has already been raised for recovery efforts in Southwest Florida and that number keeps climbing.

Through our essential community partners, every cent given goes directly to areas where it will do the most good. Over the next several days, FOX 4 will be out presenting $25,000 checks to some of the impactful organizations that will play such an essential role in Southwest Florida’s recovery in the months and years ahead.

Thursday, FOX 4 presented a check to St. Matthew's House.

The mission of the organization is to change lives in a spiritual environment that is both compassionate and disciplined as we provide housing for those experiencing homelessness, food for those experiencing hunger, and comfort for those experiencing addiction and suffering.

You can still help FOX 4 with this ongoing mission to rebuild Southwest Florida by visiting fox4now.com/gives or texting FOX4 to 50155.