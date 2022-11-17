NAPLES, Fla. — The Scripps Howard Fund, the philanthropic arm of FOX 4’s parent company, E.W. Scripps Company, supports causes important to the company and the communities it serves, like those in Southwest Florida.

Following Hurricane Ian, Scripps organized a relief campaign across its 61 television stations nationwide. Viewers were asked to help the people and communities impacted by the storm with monetary donations and they responded. Over $250,000 has already been raised for recovery efforts in Southwest Florida and that number keeps climbing.

Through our essential community partners, every cent given goes directly to areas where it will do the most good. Over the next several days, FOX 4 will be out presenting $25,000 checks to some of the impactful organizations that will play such an essential role in Southwest Florida’s recovery in the months and years ahead.

Wednesday, FOX 4 presented a check to Collier Community Foundation.

A community foundation is a grant-making public charity that pools donations to fund the work of local nonprofits and support positive change in the community.

FOX 4’s Nadeen Yanes spoke with Vincent Keeys who is the president of the NAACP of Collier County.

This is just one of the agencies benefitting from the donation today.

The Scripps Howard Fund donates $25,000 to Collier Community Foundation



You can still help FOX 4 with this ongoing mission to rebuild Southwest Florida by visiting fox4now.com/gives or texting FOX4 to 50155.