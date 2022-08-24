LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Hispanic Vote is one candidates can no longer ignore in Florida.

"We are going to be the largest demographic, we are a powerhouse, both economically and socially. So they, they want to have the Hispanic vote," Blanca Contreras, a local Latino non-profit chairwoman said.

Census data shows Latinos make up nearly 8% of Charlotte County, nearly 28% of Lee County, and 29% of Collier County.

The Hispanic Vote: Why candidates can't ignore the growing Latino population

The Hispanic community also expresses that while they are growing they are not one-minded.

"They try to put you in a pocket and you can't get out. So they say, oh, Hispanics are Democrats or Hispanics, no one understands Hispanics... we are still learning about Hispanics because they're no different than non-Hispanics," Rafael Lopez, a Cuban voter said.

"I am Puerto Rican born in Puerto Rico and raised in New York and all Floridians, but I'm registered as an independent. I was previously registered as a Democrat," Sharitz Lopez-Rodriguez said.

While the numbers keep growing and evolving, the Hispanic community says that there should be no stereotypes about how they vote.

"There are 22 Hispanic countries in the world," Lopez added. "They try to put you in a pocket and you can't get out. So they say 'Oh, Hispanics are Democrats' but no one understands Hispanics...because they're no different than non-Hispanics."

