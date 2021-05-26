Watch
Ten thousand dollars worth of plywood stolen from Timber Creek Community

Posted at 11:56 AM, May 26, 2021
FORT MYRES, Fla. — Crime Stoppers needs your help to find the person responsible for stealing 144 sheets of plywood.

Crime Stoppers say $10,000 worth of plywood was stolen from the Timber Creek Community in Fort Myers.

The Vehicle was last seen on May 21st at 8:40 pm heading south on SR82 from Daniels Parkway.

If you have any information on this theft please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

