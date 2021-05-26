Ten thousand dollars worth of plywood stolen from Timber Creek Community

FORT MYRES, Fla. — Crime Stoppers needs your help to find the person responsible for stealing 144 sheets of plywood.
Crime Stoppers say $10,000 worth of plywood was stolen from the Timber Creek Community in Fort Myers.
The Vehicle was last seen on May 21st at 8:40 pm heading south on SR82 from Daniels Parkway.
If you have any information on this theft please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
$10K WORTH OF PLYWOOD STOLEN— SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) May 26, 2021
The vehicle is suspected to be involved in theft of 144 sheets of plywood from Timber Creek Community in Fort Myers. Vehicle last seen on 5/21 @ 8:40pm heading south on SR82 from Daniels Pkwy. Have any info contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/qYyEQZyv9w