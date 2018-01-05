Tarpon Bay Beach test high for bacteria

LEE COUNTY, Fla. --- The Florida Department of Health is advising the public not to enter the water at Tarpon Bay Beach in Sanibel Beach.

Official testing the water at Tarpon Bay Beach found high levels of bacteria.

The test that were completed on January 5th show that the water quality did not meet the safety criteria for Enterococcus bacteria recommended by the Florida Department of Health.

Those who come in contact with the water pose an increased risk of disease, particularly for susceptible individuals.

Southwest Florida residents are advised not go swimming or wading at the Tarpon Bay Beach.

The advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level. New test results for Tarpon Bay Beach will not be available until Tuesday afternoon.

For more information call (239) 274-2200 or visit the Florida Department of Health at www.lee.floridahealth.gov.