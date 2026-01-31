SWFL COLD BLAST: Will your pipes freeze?

LEE COUNTY, Fla — We're not used to dealing with below freezing temperatures in Southwest Florida. And neither are our homes. But does that mean we should worry about our pipes freezing?

Click to watch Lee County Community Correspondent, Victoria Quevedo, get answers about the possibility of pipes freezing.

Where you live probably plays the biggest role.

Matt Anderson with the National Weather Service says inland communities like DeSoto and Hendry counties face the highest threat. That's where the temperature will be the lowest for the longest amount of time.

"We're expecting temperatures to dip down into the mid to upper 20s over the weekend, so if your pipes are exposed or above ground, that is going to freeze any water there," Anderson said.

Pre-existing pipe problems could be a concern.

Michael Mele, president of Lee County Plumbing says pre-existing conditions can become problematic during colder weather.

"If you have exposed pipe to UV rays, they do get brittle over time, and the freeze could bring that out," Mele said.

Mele says his most common calls right now are about backflow preventers, though he says the risk is minimal.

"You could cover it up, but it's highly unlikely that you're gonna get a freeze that will freeze your water inside of a backflow preventer," Mele said.

What about pools?

Pool owners can take precautions if concerned about their equipment.

"If you are concerned about it again, it's highly unlikely that you're going to have any freeze problems when water in your pool, you could leave it running all night, if you are concerned," Mele said.

For water to actually freeze in pipes, specific conditions must be met.

"It takes eight to 12 hours with an inch of water for it to freeze," Mele said.

People who are worried about freezing can turn faucets to a trickle as a preventive measure. Mele encourages the community to avoid online misinformation and contact licensed contractors with any concerns.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

