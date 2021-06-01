Suspect believed to be involved in the Fort Myers Beach shooting incident arrested in Alabama

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — UPDATE - The Lee County Sheriff's office report that a suspect believed to be involved with the shooting that occurred on Fort Myers Beach during Memorial Day weekend has been arrested in Alabama. The suspect, Jatavion Kaijal Adams Craig, was arrested Thursday morning in Alabama for aggravated assault with a firearm and discharging a firearm in public.



Crime Stoppers and the Lee County Sheriffs Office need the public to help to identify a person that may be related to a shooting that occurred on Fort Myers Beach.

The incident occurred on Fort Myers Beach at approximately 5:00 pm.

RELATED: LEE DEPUTIES INVESTIGATING SHOTS FIRED ON FORT MYERS BEACH

If anyone has any information related to this case or if anyone can identify the subject, please call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Tips may also be made online at southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

