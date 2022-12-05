Student arrested for threat at Cape Coral High School

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — School Resource Officers from the Cape Coral Police Department were made aware of a school threat at Cape Coral High School located at 2300 Santa Barbara Blvd South on December 1, 2022.

The School Resource Officer assigned to this school was informed that a student was possibly a suspect who had written, “I have a gun in my bookbag, and I am going to kill all of you! You better run!" On one of the bathroom stalls in the girl’s restroom.

Investigators say school administration reviewed video footage near the restroom, which helped identify 19-year-old Madison Trumpy as the suspect.

Detectives matched the writing on the stall to her handwriting sample.

Cape Police say she later admitted to writing this threat and stated that they took a photo of the threat and reported it to a counselor out of guilt.

Officers say Trumpy told them about writing a bomb threat on August 17, 2022, in the girl's bathroom at Cape Coral High School.

She was arrested and now faces the following charge of a written or electronic threat to kill or conduct a mass shooting.

