Watch
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Stolen bust of Donald Overholster found by a good samaritan

Fort Myers Police are dusting it for fingerprints
items.[0].image.alt
Fort Myers Police Department
Stolen Bust Found
Posted at 10:42 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 10:42:46-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police say a stolen bust of Donald Overholster has been found by a good samaritan on Tuesday.

Investigators say the bust was stolen from its pedestal at Sam Fleishman Park on Friday, February 4, 2022.

Overholster is a longtime Fort Myers American Little League volunteer, who dedicated over 50 years of service to his community.

Officers say on the evening of February 8th, a Good Samaritan called the Fort Myers Police Department, after locating the discarded bust along the side of the road near the park.

The bust will be returned to its pedestal later today.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4