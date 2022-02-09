Stolen bust of Donald Overholster found by a good samaritan

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police say a stolen bust of Donald Overholster has been found by a good samaritan on Tuesday.

Investigators say the bust was stolen from its pedestal at Sam Fleishman Park on Friday, February 4, 2022.

Overholster is a longtime Fort Myers American Little League volunteer, who dedicated over 50 years of service to his community.

Officers say on the evening of February 8th, a Good Samaritan called the Fort Myers Police Department, after locating the discarded bust along the side of the road near the park.

The bust will be returned to its pedestal later today.