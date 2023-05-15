State Officials investigate death of a 17-year-old Honduran migrant

State officials are trying to figure out what lead to the death of an unaccompanied Honduran migrant.

The 17-year-old was under the care of the Federal Office of Refugee Resettlement.

The Department of Health and Human Services says the teenager was placed at the Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services on Friday.

However, days later he was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

Government officials say they believe there was no altercation of any kind that led to the teen's death.