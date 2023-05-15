Watch Now
State Officials investigate death of a 17-year-old Honduran migrant

Posted at 8:44 AM, May 15, 2023
State officials are trying to figure out what lead to the death of an unaccompanied Honduran migrant.

The 17-year-old was under the care of the Federal Office of Refugee Resettlement.

The Department of Health and Human Services says the teenager was placed at the Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services on Friday.

However, days later he was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

Government officials say they believe there was no altercation of any kind that led to the teen's death.

