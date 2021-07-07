St. Matthew's House holds food distributions in the wake of Elsa

FORT MYERS, Fla. — St. Matthew’s House will serve the community at four food distributions in wake of Elsa. Three distributions will be held on Thursday and one will be held on Saturday.
The following food distribution events include:
- Thursday, July 8 from 10AM – 12PM
- Center Point Community Church 6590 Golden Gate Pkwy Naples, FL 34105
- Iglesia Pueblo de Dios 4400 Tamiami Trail E Naples, FL 34112
- Thursday, July 8 from 1PM – 3PM
- First Haitian Baptist Church 14600 Tamiami Trail E Naples, FL 34114
- Saturday, July 10 from 10AM – 12PM
- Next Level Church at the Dream Center 3637 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Fort Myers, FL 33916
St. Matthew’s House will not have food distribution at Mount Olive AME Church in Fort Myers this week.
For more information, visit the St. Matthew’s House website.