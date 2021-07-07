Watch
WeatherHurricane

Actions

St. Matthew's House holds food distributions in the wake of Elsa

Thursday and Saturday food distributions listed
items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of St. Matthew's House
St. Matthew's House logo
Posted at 4:27 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 16:36:08-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — St. Matthew’s House will serve the community at four food distributions in wake of Elsa. Three distributions will be held on Thursday and one will be held on Saturday.

The following food distribution events include:

  • Thursday, July 8 from 10AM – 12PM
    • Center Point Community Church 6590 Golden Gate Pkwy Naples, FL 34105
    • Iglesia Pueblo de Dios 4400 Tamiami Trail E Naples, FL 34112
  • Thursday, July 8 from 1PM – 3PM
    • First Haitian Baptist Church 14600 Tamiami Trail E Naples, FL 34114
  • Saturday, July 10 from 10AM – 12PM
    • Next Level Church at the Dream Center 3637 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Fort Myers, FL 33916

St. Matthew’s House will not have food distribution at Mount Olive AME Church in Fort Myers this week.

For more information, visit the St. Matthew’s House website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
stormshield-app.jpeg

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018

About Us

Download the Fox 4 Free Mobile Apps
HURRICANE PHOTO GALLERIES
Clewiston braces for Dorian 10.jpg

News Photo Gallery

1:55 PM, Sep 02, 2019

News Photo Gallery

2:55 PM, Aug 30, 2019

Homepage Gallery

4:55 PM, Oct 09, 2018
Photos: Hurricane Michael heads towards Florida panhandle

Hurricane

4:28 PM, Oct 09, 2018

Hurricane

2:01 PM, Sep 11, 2018
Photos: Everglades City post-Hurricane Irma

Hurricane

10:06 AM, Sep 26, 2017

2021 STORM NAMES

AnaLarry
BillMindy
ClaudetteNicholas
Danny Odette
Elsa Peter
FredRose
Grace Sam
HenriTeresa
Ida Victor
Julian Wanda
Kate

HURRICANE TERMS TO KNOW

Tropical Storm WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.