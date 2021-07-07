St. Matthew's House holds food distributions in the wake of Elsa

FORT MYERS, Fla. — St. Matthew’s House will serve the community at four food distributions in wake of Elsa. Three distributions will be held on Thursday and one will be held on Saturday.

The following food distribution events include:



Thursday, July 8 from 10AM – 12PM Center Point Community Church 6590 Golden Gate Pkwy Naples, FL 34105 Iglesia Pueblo de Dios 4400 Tamiami Trail E Naples, FL 34112



Thursday, July 8 from 1PM – 3PM First Haitian Baptist Church 14600 Tamiami Trail E Naples, FL 34114



Saturday, July 10 from 10AM – 12PM Next Level Church at the Dream Center 3637 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Fort Myers, FL 33916



St. Matthew’s House will not have food distribution at Mount Olive AME Church in Fort Myers this week.