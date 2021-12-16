Special LeeTran services for New Year’s Eve

FORT MYERS, Fla. — LeeTran is set to extended transportation services in Downtown Fort Myers and on Fort Myers Beach to accommodate New Year’s Eve events.

The services for Downtown Fort Myers-River District will include:

Routes for the blue and gold line trolley will run until 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

The services for Fort Myers Beach will include:



LeeTran’s Route 410 from Bowditch to Lovers Key will extend service times overnight until 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan 1.

LeeTran’s Route 490 that travels between Times Square to the Beach Park and Ride will run its normal service until 8:50 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

At that time, shuttle service will run from the Main Street Park & Ride located at the base of the Matanzas Bridge to the Beach Park & Ride until 1 a.m. on Satuday, Jan. 1, 2022. Riders seeking transportation from the beach to the Park and Ride after 8:50 p.m. on New Year's Eve will need to walk over the bridge to the Main Street Park & Ride to catch the shuttle to the Beach Park & Ride.

The free open-air beach trams will extend service until 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 from Bowditch Point to the beach library.

For schedules or to learn more about LeeTran, visit their website. You can also contact the LeeTran Customer Service at 239-533-8726 and choose "Option 1." Customer service can also be reached by email at rideleetran@leegov.com.