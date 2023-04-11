SPD & SCSO investigates traffic crash and criminal investigation

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) are investigating a crash in the 900 block of Beneva Road.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sarasota Police officers received a tip that two suspicious occupants were driving a vehicle recklessly, and wearing ski masks near the area of 23rd Street and Osprey Avenue.

Police officers spotted the vehicle in the area as it was traveling east. Before officers could stop the vehicle, the vehicle exited the city limits.

The vehicle struck an outside shed in the 900 block of Beneva Road.

SPD says no one was injured, and two people are in custody.

SCOS is handling the crash investigation, and SPD is handling the additional criminal investigation.