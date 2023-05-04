Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SpaceX launches more Starlink internet satellites

SpaceX launches more
SpaceX
SpaceX launches more
Posted at 6:45 AM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 06:47:06-04

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched more Starlink satellites on Thursday morning.

Falcon 9 launched 56 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 3:31 a.m. EDT.

This was the seventh launch and landing for this Falcon 9 first-stage booster, which previously launched CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, SES-18, and SES-19, and now three Starlink missions.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM