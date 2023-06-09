Spacewalkers Installing Solar Array

The crew members of Expedition 69 are preparing to exit the International Space Station‘s Quest airlock for a spacewalk expected to begin about 9:15 a.m. EDT and last about seven hours.

Steve Bowen and Woody Hoburg will install an IROSA (International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array) to augment power generation for the 1A power channel on the station’s starboard truss structure.

The new arrays are 60 feet long by 20 feet wide (18.2 meters by 6 meters) and will shade a little more than half of the original arrays, which are 112 feet long by 39 feet wide. Each new IROSA will produce more than 20 kilowatts of electricity, and once all are installed, will enable a 30% increase in power production over the station’s current arrays.

