Southwest Florida prepares for bracing weekend cold snap

FORT MYERS, Fla. — We started the week with icy-cold temperatures, and the weekend will bring much the same.

The Fox 4 Weather Team is expecting a cold front to enter the area late Friday, which will cause highs Saturday to only reach the 50s. By the overnight hours the arctic air mass will dip temperatures to the low-30s, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Freeze Watch for most inland areas of Southwest Florida.

