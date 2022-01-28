Southwest Florida prepares for bracing weekend cold snap

FORT MYERS, Fla. — We started the week with icy-cold temperatures, and the weekend will bring much the same.
The Fox 4 Weather Team is expecting a cold front to enter the area late Friday, which will cause highs Saturday to only reach the 50s. By the overnight hours the arctic air mass will dip temperatures to the low-30s, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Freeze Watch for most inland areas of Southwest Florida.
SHELTER INFORMATION: Collier County
Make sure you are prepared and take care of pets and loved ones:
- Stay indoors as much as possible. Check on family members, friends, and neighbors who are more vulnerable to cold weather hazards including older adults, young children, and those who are chronically ill.
- When outdoors, wear proper clothing. Dress in multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing. Wear a hat, scarf, and gloves.
- Heat your home safely. Be extremely careful when using a fireplace, wood stove, or space heater. Never leave flames and fires unattended and keep them away from children and pets. Follow manufacturer’s instructions.
- Prevent carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning. Never use generators, grills, or other charcoal burning devices inside your home or garage. Generators should be used 20 feet away from an opening such as windows or doors, with the exhaust pointed away from the building. CO is odorless, colorless, and deadly. Install a CO detector to alert you of the presence of CO, and make sure to change the batteries as needed.
- Eating well-balanced meals can help you stay warm. Drink warm beverages, such as hot tea, to help maintain your body temperature. Consult with your doctor if you have any dietary restrictions.
- Provide pets with warm shelter. If it is too cold for you, it is too cold for your pets. Be cautious of animals that are displaced due to the cold weather. Never approach or touch a wild or feral animal including cats, bats, or raccoons, especially if they appear sick or injured as they could have rabies.