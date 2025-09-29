Southwest Florida International Airport prepares for temporary changes to access

FORT MYERS, Fla. — People flying out of Southwest Florida International Airport should prepare for temporary changes to parking access over the next few days due to ongoing concourse construction, according to RSW.

Crosswalk 1 closed Monday morning at 8 a.m. and officials said it will remain closed until 5 p.m. Wednesday as part of a concourse project. Passengers will need to be rerouted from the parking lots during this time.

You must use Crosswalk 5 on both the upper and lower levels to move between the parking garage and terminal building while Crosswalk 1 is unavailable, the airport said.

RSW recommends that passengers using long-term parking take the shuttle between the parking lot and terminal for both departures and arrivals during the closure period.

For those using short-term parking, the airport advises heading toward the west end starting at Row M, which is closest to Crosswalk 5.

The temporary closure is expected to last until Wednesday evening when normal crosswalk access will resume.

