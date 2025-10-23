Southwest Florida Crimestoppers seek information in 1984 cold case

The Southwest Florida Crimestoppers are searching for information in a cold case. James Chambers was found shot to death in 19784, according to Southwest Florida Crimestoppers.

They said he had just come to Lee County from Ohio, and had only been here one day. Authorities found him in his car on the side of I-75, just south of Corkscrew Road.

SWFL Crimestoppers said he was last seen on August 10, 1984, at the Witch's Brew (a lounge in North Naples which has since closed). The next morning, the Lee County Sheriff's Office found him dead in his car, covered with blood. His car window was rolled down about 10 inches, according to Crimestoppers. They said it possibly indicates he was pulled over by a police impersonator and then shot multiple times at close range. His wallet was ripped from his pants, according to Crimestoppers. They believe robbery was a possible motive.

If you have any information you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips app. You'll always remain anonymous and if your tip helps solve this cold case, they'll pay a reward of $5,000.