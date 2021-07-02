Watch
Small plane crashes in Caloosahatchee River

A small plane crashed in the Caloosahatchee River just north of Gulf Harbor Thursday evening.
Posted at 8:38 PM, Jul 01, 2021
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A small plane crashed in the Caloosahatchee River just north of Gulf Harbor Thursday evening. The Iona McGregor Fire District says a flight instructor and student were on board when they had a mid-air issue and pulled the planes parachute, landing safely in the water, no injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation.

