FORT MYERS, Fla. - A small plane crashed in the Caloosahatchee River just north of Gulf Harbor Thursday evening. The Iona McGregor Fire District says a flight instructor and student were on board when they had a mid-air issue and pulled the planes parachute, landing safely in the water, no injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation.
Small plane crashes in Caloosahatchee River
A small plane crashed in the Caloosahatchee River just north of Gulf Harbor Thursday evening.
Posted at 8:38 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 21:11:42-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.