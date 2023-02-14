Shots fired at Michigan State University; multiple injuries reported

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State University's East Lansing campus has been told to secure in place after shots were fired near Berkey Hall Monday evening. Live updates below:

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE HERE

9:35 p.m.

Police say they are securing IM East at this time. Officials believe there is only one suspect at this time.

9:30 p.m.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a tweet that she has been briefed on the shooting, and that first responders are on the ground.

I’ve been briefed on the shooting at Michigan State University. The Michigan State Police along with @msupolice, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) February 14, 2023