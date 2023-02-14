Watch Now
Shots fired at Michigan State University; multiple injuries reported

Posted at 9:50 PM, Feb 13, 2023
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State University's East Lansing campus has been told to secure in place after shots were fired near Berkey Hall Monday evening. Live updates below:

9:35 p.m.

Police say they are securing IM East at this time. Officials believe there is only one suspect at this time.

9:30 p.m.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a tweet that she has been briefed on the shooting, and that first responders are on the ground.

