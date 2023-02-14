Shots fired at Michigan State University; multiple injuries reported

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State University's East Lansing campus has been told to secure in place after shots were fired near Berkey Hall Monday evening. Live updates below:
9:35 p.m.
Police say they are securing IM East at this time. Officials believe there is only one suspect at this time.
9:30 p.m.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a tweet that she has been briefed on the shooting, and that first responders are on the ground.
I’ve been briefed on the shooting at Michigan State University. The Michigan State Police along with @msupolice, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more.
— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) February 14, 2023
MSU ALERT: There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/xa4KlwXJWN
— MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023