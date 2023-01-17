Shooting at Ilouis Ellis Park in Ft Pierce on MLK Jr. Day leaves 8 injured, 1 in critical condition

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — St. Lucie County Sheriff's office has confirmed eight people were wounded and one person is in critical condition after a shooting occurred during a car show at Ilouis Ellis Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The agency held a briefing and said four additional people suffered non-gunshot injuries fleeing the scene at the park near Avenue M and 13th street.

The shooting happened after the schedule car show that took place from 2pm to 5pm. "There was a disagreement of some sort between two parties and, unfortunately, they chose to resolve that with guns," says Chief Deputy Brian Hester.

Hester says there are no suspects although deputies are pursuing several leads from eyewitnesses.

According to Chief Deputy Brian Hester, at approximately 5:20 this afternoon, a disagreement between two parties resulted in 8 gunshot victims during a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at Ilous Ellis Park in Ft. Pierce. One of those individuals is in critical condition. Four other individuals were injured as they were fleeing the scene.

“Today, Chief Deputy Hester and I were honored to be in the Martin Luther King Jr. parade along Martin Luther King Blvd. Sadly, within hours of that parade ending, we are investigating a shooting in a county park located at Avenue M and 13th Street in which 8 people have been shot,” said Sheriff Ken Mascara.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact detectives or call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

