Senate President Albritton treated for lung blood clot at Tallahassee hospital Sunday morning

Florida Senate President Ben Albritton, (R-Wauchula) went to the Emergency Room at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital after experiencing chest pains Sunday morning, his office announced.

Doctors discovered a small blood clot in his lung, according to a statement released by the Senate President’s office.

“The President is in good spirits and has been in frequent communication with staff via phone and email yesterday and today. All previously scheduled Senate business will proceed as planned this week,” the statement said.

Albritton plans to return to the office later this week.