Section of Price Blvd repaired in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Another sign of Ian's recovery, one of the main thoroughfares in North Port has reopened.

Price Boulevard suffered extensive damage from hurricane Ian, but now we’re starting to see traffic flow once again.

Price Boulevard was washed out by Hurricane Ian and was under several feet of water that caused extensive damage and erosion.

It was no small undertaking, as it took about a week alone to repair this section.

The boulevard is a busy corridor in North Port that many people rely on.

This isn’t the only part that was damaged. There were other sections between Toledo Blade Boulevard and Sumter.

Homes near price boulevard and throughout the city were heavily flooded with water reaching several feet in their homes.

The city says some areas saw water levels of 8 to 10 feet, by far the most they’ve seen. It took several days for the water to recede.

Following clean-up efforts, they got started on this road. Now the city says they’re still working to fix the remaining sections of Price Boulevard toward Sumter Boulevard.

The city is asking people to drive with caution as road repairs will be ongoing.