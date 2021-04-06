Search for theft suspect in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Property Crimes Unit the public’s help to identify a suspect in thefts from several Cape businesses.

The suspect vehicle has been captured on surveillance at businesses in both North and South Cape, taking aluminum and wire contained in gated compound areas and exterior storage racks.

The vehicle is a sport utility vehicle with a unique trailer, with the utility box toward the front of the trailer.

The subject pictured walking in front of the SUV in one of the images is the suspect in this case.

Anyone with information on either the suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239). 574-3223.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by click here.