School District of Lee County and the Teachers Association reach salary deal

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Lee County said it approved the new TALC Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Teachers Association of Lee County, Tuesday night.

The instructional day will increase by nine minutes beginning in FY26 and is compensated with a 2% pay increase, according to the school. Teachers will now have a base salary of $54,500. Special Instructional staff (e.g., School Counselors, Psychologists, Social Workers) will start at $62,500, according to the school's press release. A true-up adjustment will align salaries to the average salary between years six to 20. Performance pay will remain the same as FY25, according to the school. Paid Parental Leave is now 20 days, and Bereavement Leave is three days per incident.

Fox 4 has reached out to the Teachers Association for comment.