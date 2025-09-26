TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-75 shuts down NB Lanes

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says all lanes on I-75 North Bound are shut down at MM195 due to a truck fire.

The City of Venice says shortly after 11 a.m. there was a multiple vehicle accident with Two semi trucks, a pickup and an SUV.

One of the semis, was an empty Amazon truck, which became engulfed in flames and extinguished by fire crews.

One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

MM195 is near Laurel Road. Traffic is backing up about four miles and cars are exiting in Nokomis.

The Sheriff's Department says at this time seek alternate routes.

Motorists should expect all northbound lanes in the area to be shut down for at least an hour. Traffic is being detoured at Laurel Road.