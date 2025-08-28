Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says girl pulled into storm drain has died

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said a girl who was pulled from a Sarasota County storm drain has died.

On Sunday, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said a child was playing near a culvert on Bahia Vista Street when she was pulled into the drainage system due to the strong water flow. They found the child about 100 yards west after being carried through the drain.

The Sarasota County Fire Department responded, and the child was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. SCSO officials confirmed the child passed away on Thursday.