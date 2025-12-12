Sarasota County says energy drink cans caused sewer spill in Nokomis

NOKOMIS, Fla. — Sarasota County Public Utilities said they responded to two separate sewer spills this week caused by blockages in wastewater gravity mainlines.

Sarasota County said the first spill happened Tuesday on Brindisi Circle in Nokomis, staff received a call about sewer coming out of a manhole.

When crews arrived, they confirmed a wastewater gravity mainline had a blockage causing the spill.

Public Utilities said their staff quickly stopped the spill by jetting and clearing the blockage with a hydraulic jet truck. Approximately 250 gallons spilled and approximately 800 gallons were recovered from a combination of wastewater and stormwater.

The county said the blockage was caused by energy drink cans and trash. A thorough inspection will be conducted to determine if additional debris remains in the line that could cause another blockage.

Sarasota County said the second incident happened Wednesday at Crew Court in Sarasota, where staff received another call about sewer coming out of a manhole. Crews confirmed another wastewater gravity mainline blockage was causing the spill.

The County said staff quickly stopped this spill using the same jetting method. Approximately 900 gallons spilled and approximately 9,000 gallons were recovered from a combination of wastewater and stormwater.

Public utilities said this blockage was caused by roots. The county said a thorough inspection will be conducted and brush clearing will be done to prevent future issues.

For both spills, no waterways were impacted, though stormwater structures were affected.