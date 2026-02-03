North Port man charged with sexual battery of teen; there could be more victims

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A 20-year-old North Port lifeguard was arrested early Sunday morning on charges of sexual battery involving a 13-year-old girl, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. Deputies believe there could be more victims

Deputies said they found Ian J. Inman and the minor unclothed inside a black Toyota Scion that was illegally parked in the Manasota Key parking lot after posted hours at approximately 2:13 a.m. on Feb. 2.

An investigation determined that Inman and the minor had engaged in sexual activity, deputies said. Inman was charged with two counts of sexual battery on a minor between 12 and 18-years-old.

Inman is employed as a lifeguard for the City of North Port Aquatic Center.

The City of North Port released a statement to Fox 4:

"The City immediately terminated this individual’s employment Monday after being notified of the arrest.

We take the safety and security of all our patrons seriously. The City’s Human Resources Department conducts a Level 2 background check for this position, and as a part-time employee, this individual would not have had any one-on-one contact with children as part of his job.

We encourage anyone with concerns or information related to this individual to contact local law enforcement."

Inman remains in custody at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Inman is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at (941) 861-4900.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.