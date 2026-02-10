No survivors: SCSO says multiple victims after shooting at Sarasota home

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said there were multiple victims following a shooting at a Sarasota home.

Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez is on the scene where SCSO is investigating the shooting at 4822 Fallcrest Cir. in Sarasota.

Officials said authorities were dispatched to the Amberlea subdivision after a neighbor called 911 around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.

SCSO said the shooting is limited to the home, as officials call it an isolated incident.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, but SCSO does not know who are the victims and who is the suspect.

SCSO said on the social platform X (formerly known as Twitter) as of 2:07 p.m. on Tuesday, there is no threat to the public at this time.

There is no threat to the public at this time. We will provide more information as it becomes available. https://t.co/JhGlLIqPjC — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) February 10, 2026

Earlier in the afternoon, SCSO was telling the public to avoid the area after posting, "there will be a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of Proctor Rd. and Mcintosh Rd. Please avoid the area."

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.



