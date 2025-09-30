Threat at Jewish Congregation of Venice deemed a hoax, police say

Update 1:39 p.m.

The Venice Police Department has determined this is a hoax, or "swatting."

Police said possible calls might have been made to other places of worship in the surrounding area.

"Venice Police has been on high alert as Yom Kippur begins tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 1, and authorities have seen increased threatening activities throughout the United States," police said on Facebook. "VPD is coordinating with JCV's security team and continues to communicate with our state and federal partners."

Update 1:27 p.m.

The Jewish Congregation of Venice says they received a threatening, recorded message.

The synagogue says police received a phone call, too, and responded before a call to 911 was even able to be placed.

Update 1:18 p.m.

A nearby church tells FOX 4 that the roads in the area have been shut down, and a law enforcement helicopter was seen circling the area.

Original Reporting

According to the City of Venice, multiple agencies are responding to a reported threat at the Jewish Congregation of Venice on Auburn Road.

The city says Venice Police Department, Venice Fire Rescue, and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office are currently responding.

According to a city spokesperson, Venice Police were notified that the center received phone calls threatening to "kill everyone".

It is considered "serious in nature".

There are no injuries, and there is no suspect.

The scene is very active, please avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

