SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has launched an investigation following a deputy-involved shooting on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the 5000 block of Central Sarasota Parkway at the Saratoga Place apartment complex in Sarasota.

WATCH: Investigation launched after deputy-involved shooting in Sarasota: SCSO

SCSO said their dispatch center got a 911 call around 9:00am to someone who was making threats against himself. SCSO said a deputy got to the scene shortly after.

The Sheriff’s Office said a man armed with a knife was shot and then taken to the hospital.

“The person who called 911 was the suspect, or the individual that was injured," said Matt Binkley, the Community Affairs Manager at SCSO.

The Sheriff’s Office said the person was in critical condition, but said that’s been upgraded to stable.

No SCSO personnel suffered injuries during the incident, according to officials.

“I don’t know why shots were fired," said Binkley. "However, I do know that the person that called 911 was yielding a weapon, and that weapon was used as a threat.”

Neighbors on scene weighed in on the incident unfolding in their own backyard.

"It gives you pause because I just moved in a couple weeks ago," said Rob Schmidt. "It’s a gated community, seems like a very nice community, so you never expect it to happen here.”

Binkley said the deputy is okay and is going through a paid administrative leave investigation at this time.

Tampa Bay 28 asked the Sheriff’s Office about body camera video of the incident and for more information about the nature of the threat.