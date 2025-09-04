2 men charged after illegal gambling operation arrest in Sarasota: SCSO

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced Thursday the arrest of two men earlier this week on charges tied to illegal gambling.

SCSO, in conjunction with the Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC), arrested 28-year-old Mevin Rodrigues and 30-year-old Dylan Cardoso on Sept. 2 at the Magic Arcade in the 5600 block of Swift Road in Sarasota.

Detectives secured a search warrant for the Magic Arcade after months-long investigation, as Rodrigues and Cardoso face charges of possession of slot machines and keeping/maintaining a gambling house, according to SCSO.

Authorities said FGCC agents seized 117 slot machines and currency during the operation.

In addition, authorities said Rodrigues and Cardoso were in the United States illegally with revoked visas. They are currently detained at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility.