Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sarasota Co. jiu-jitsu coach, owner of Venom Fitness, accused of inappropriate sexual activity with teenager

ewscripps.brightspotcdn.png
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.png
Posted at 12:51 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 12:51:19-04

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway into a gym owner and jiu-jitsu coach in Sarasota County who's accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 14-year-old.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said they started investigating Lance Darren Goodall, 32, after the teenager's father found inappropriate videos and photos on the child's phone.

Goodall owned Venom Fitness in Osprey, where authorities said the victim was a student.

Detectives went to Goodall's home on Friday evening after they reviewed messages sent to the minor and decided there was probable cause to charge him. He faced three counts of sexual battery by a person in a position of custodial authority.

When investigators with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office arrived at Goodall's home in Lakewood Ranch, they found him dead by suicide, according to a press release.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said the investigation remains open and ongoing. At this time, they only have allegations from the 14-year-old. Anyone with information or who may have been a victim is asked to contact SCSO Detective Taylor Garrison.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!