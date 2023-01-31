Sanibel parking passes are now available to non-residents

SANIBEL, Fla. — Another sign that Sanibel is reopening after Hurricane Ian as nonresident/non-property owners can now purchase parking permits at the Sanibel Recreation Center, 3880 Sanibel-Captiva Road.

Sanibel Residents and Sanibel property owners were able to purchase parking permits starting on January 19, 2023.

The lease agreement or vehicle registration for each permit being purchased must be presented at the time of purchase.

Acceptable proof of residency or property ownership is a Driver’s License with a Sanibel address, A valid government-issued photo identification card with a Sanibel address, a Lee County Voter Registration Card with a Sanibel Address, a Tax Bill with the Homestead Exemption for the Sanibel property, Tax Bill with the Property Ownership on Sanibel, or a Notarized Declaration of Domicile Listing a Sanibel Residence.

For more information call the Sanibel Recreation Center at (239) 472-0345 or visit their website at www.mysanibel.com.

