Sanibel cooling station opens at The Gathering Place at St. Michael's

SANIBEL, Fla. — An official cooling station is now open at The Gathering Place at St. Michaels in Sanibel.

Organizers say it is important to take the right precautions to stay cool and avoid heat-related illnesses.

Lee Health has reported a significant increase in heat-related intakes, which is why the Office of Emergency Communications (OEC) is setting up cooling stations across Lee County.

Sanibel will have its first location at The Gathering Place at St. Michael's, 2304 Periwinkle Way, from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday - Friday, effective immediately.

The Department of Health in Lee County says cooling stations are available during their normal operating hours.



Salvation Army Community Resource Center 2450 Edison Avenue, Fort Myers



East Fort Myers United Way House-children's Advocacy Center 4040 Palm Beach Boulevard, Fort Myers



Dunbar United Way House-community Cooperative 3429 Dr. MIL Jr. Boulevard, Fort Myers



Tice United Way House-Goodwill Industries of SWFL 5100 Tice Street, Fort Myers



Bonita Springs West Untied Way House-Bonita Springs Assistance Office 25300 Bernwood Drive, Ste 6, Bonita Springs



Lehigh Acres United Way House-Lehigh Community Services 201 Plaza Drive, Suite 103 Lehigh Acres



Pine Island United Way House-Beacon of HOpe 5090 Doug Taylor Circle, St. James City

Contact local 2-1-1 for assistance and referrals to cooling centers.